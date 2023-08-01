TORONTO - Unifor says nearly 130 Canadian truck drivers were told not to report for work after the Teamsters Union said U.S. trucking giant Yellow Corp. was shutting down operations and filing for bankruptcy.
The head of Unifor's local chapter representing the truckers says 70 employees and 58 owner-operators for subsidiary YRC Freight Canada have been devastated by the news but left with little information.
Yesterday, the Teamsters said the union received legal notice confirming Yellow was ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy protection after years of financial struggles.
The apparent shutdown has renewed attention around Yellow’s ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700-million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the Tennessee-based outfit has racked up over time.
Formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., Yellow is one of America's largest less-than-truckload carriers and its closure would put 30,000 jobs at risk.
Unifor president Lana Payne is calling for fair treatment and clear communication with workers, dubbing the bankruptcy process an escape hatch for CEOs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.
— With files from The Associated Press
