TORONTO - Canada's main stock index dipped for a third straight day as investors responded to reports that an interim trade deal may not be completed this year.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 5.58 points at 17,005.82.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 112.93 points at 27,821.09. The S&P 500 index was down 11.72 points at 3,108.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.93 points at 8,526.73.
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in about six weeks by trading at 75.17 cents US compared with an average of 75.55 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up US$1.66 at US$57.01 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 3.5 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 10 cents at US$1,474.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.65 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.