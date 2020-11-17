TORONTO - North American stock markets took a break from COVID-19 vaccine enthusiasm on concerns about the impact of rising infections and expanding lockdowns.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 58.25 points to 16,948.06.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 167.09 points at 29,783.35. The S&P 500 index was down 17.38 points at 3,609.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.79 points at 11,899.34.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.37 cents US compared with 76.42 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was up nine cents at US$41.43 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up half a cent at $2.70 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,885.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.4 cents at US$3.20 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
