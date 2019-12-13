TORONTO - Canada's main stock index capped a good week by closing up as crude oil prices hit their highest level in nearly three months on optimism about demand flowing from a partial trade truce between the world's two largest economies.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.23 points at 17,003.13 on support from technology, materials and financials.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.33 points at 28,135.38. The S&P 500 index was up 0.23 of a point at 3,168.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 17.56 points at 8,734.88.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at an average of 75.86 cents US.
The January crude contract was up 89 cents at US$60.07 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$1,481.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.55 cents at US$2.78 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
