TORONTO - Canada's main stock market fell amid concerns that a spreading coronavirus could hamper the world economy and demand for crude oil.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 21.19 points at 17,490.56.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average recovered near the end of day to gain 124.99 points at 28,859.44. The S&P 500 index was up 10.26 points at 3,283.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.77 points at 9,298.94.
The Canadian dollar hit a seven-week low by trading for 75.66 cents US compared with an average of 75.78 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude contract was down US$1.19 at US$52.14 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 3.6 cents at US$1.83 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$1,589.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$2.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
