TORONTO - Canada's main stock market fell to end the week lower on lower oil prices and concerns about a temporary reduction in vaccine shipments from Pfizer.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 49.06 points to 17,909.03.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 177.26 points at 30,814.26. The S&P 500 index was down 27.29 points at 3,768.25, while the Nasdaq composite was down 114.14 points at 12,998.50.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.57 cents US compared with 79.03 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude oil contract was down US$1.20 at US$52.42 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 7.1 cents at nearly US$2.74 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$21.50 at US$1,829.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 6.25 cents at US$3.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
