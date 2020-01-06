TORONTO - Canada's main stock index offset Friday's losses as the key energy sector gained and fears about a broader Middle Eastern war caused investors to hedge bets by pushing gold to a near seven-year high.
Investors sought safety in precious metals which drove up gold to its highest level since 2013 and palladium hit an all-time high.
Crude futures climbed to their highest level in eight months.
Markets recovered to start the week as investors are taking a wait-and-see approach to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, said Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp.
"They're seeing whether the tension will de-escalate or just stay at the current level where there's just lots of discussion back and forth but I think that's exactly how investors are taking it, that cooler heads will prevail," he said.
"So just in case they're wrong, they're taking a position in gold as a hedge."
The Canadian dollar traded at a 14-month high of 77.10 cents US compared with an average of 76.99 cents US on Friday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 39.35 points at 17,105.47, offsetting Friday's losses sparked by the targeted killing of a top Iranian general.
The energy sector gained 2.2 per cent led by shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. rising four per cent, followed by Suncor Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc. and Encana Corp.
The February crude contract was up 22 cents at US$63.27 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up half a cent at US$2.13 per mmBTU.
Blackberry Ltd. gained 3.2 per cent to push technology higher.
Consumer discretionary was down despite Hudson's Bay Company shares climbing 9.7 per cent after a group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker boosted its privatization offer for the retailer to $11 per share late Friday night to win approval from dissident shareholder Catalyst Capital Group Inc.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. lost 10.4 per cent to push down materials even though the February gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$1,568.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.79 a pound.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.50 points at 28,703.38. The S&P 500 index was up 11.43 points at 3,246.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.70 points at 9,071.47.
U.S. markets were helped by the services sector expanding more than expected in December, settling some nerves, said Chopra.
While some investors were initially spooked by the U.S. drone killing in Baghdad, they are hoping some sort of detente will be reached.
"There's always the risk that this thing escalates poorly but I think investors seem to be discounting that today for sure."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BB, TSX:CPG, TSX:SU, TSX:CVE, TSX:ECA, TSX:HBC, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
