TORONTO - Canada's main stock index completed its first losing week in five after falling from a record high as investors remained cautious about trade risks.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 44.35 points at 16,954.84.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.33 points at 27,875.62. The S&P 500 index was up 6.75 points at 3,110.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.67 points at 8,519.88.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.26 cents US compared with an average of 75.27 cents US on Thursday.
The January crude contract was down 81 cents at US$57.77 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 8.8 cents US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was unchanged at US$1,463.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.45 cents at US$2.65 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
