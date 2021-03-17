TORONTO - Canada's main stock index hit 19,000 points for the first time on a supportive outlook by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 109.09 points to 18,983.10.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 189.42 points at 33,015.37. The S&P 500 index was up 11.41 points at 3,974.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 53.63 points at 13,525.20.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.22 cents US compared with 80.29 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude oil contract was down 23 cents at US$64.63 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 3.4 cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$3.80 at US$1,727.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 4.75 cents at nearly US$4.12 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
