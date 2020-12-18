TORONTO - Canada's main stock index dipped in early trading as the Canadian dollar fell, amid a mixed morning for U.S. stock markets.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.40 points at 17,640.54.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.81 points at 30,300.56, the S&P 500 index was down 1.99 points at 3,720.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.97 points at 12,778.72.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.38 cents US compared with 78.63 cents US on Thursday.
The February crude contract was up 35 cents US at US$48.89 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 5.4 cents US at US$2.69 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$1 at US$1,889.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up about 1.4 cents US at nearly US$3.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
