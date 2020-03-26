TORONTO - Canada's main stock index has made back about a third of its recent losses with the first three-day rally since hitting a record high in February.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 243.94 points or 1.8 per cent on Thursday at 13,371.17.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,351.62 points or 6.4 per cent at 21,552.17. The S&P 500 index was up 154.51 points or 6.2 per cent at 2,630.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 413.24 points at 7,797.54.
The Canadian dollar gained more than one cent to trade for 71.04cents US compared with an average of 69.92 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was down US$1.89 at US$22.60 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 2.5 cents at US$1.69 mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$17.80 at US$1,651.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.6 cents at US$2.18 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.