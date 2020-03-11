TORONTO - Canada's main stock index flirted with bear market territory in late-afternoon trading in the wake of the World Health Organizations move to declare the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 570.72 points at 14,387.37 — a decline of 11.1 per cent this week or 19.9 per cent since its February high.
A bear market is commonly defined as a loss of 20 per cent from a recent high.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,235.70 at 23,782.46. The S&P 500 index was down 130.89 points at 2,751.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 375.55 points at 7,968.70.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.63 cents US compared with an average of 72.83 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was down US$1.69 at US$32.67 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 5.5 cents at US$1.881 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$19.50 at US$1,640.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.70 cents at US$2.4945 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
