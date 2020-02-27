TORONTO - Canada's main stock index plunged for a fifth straight day before trading was prematurely halted while U.S. markets were in correction territory on the path to their worst weekly performance since the financial crisis.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 324.48 points or 1.9 per cent at 16,717.44 before trading ended at 1:54 p.m. due to a technical issue.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,190.95 points or 4.4 per cent at 25,766.64. The S&P 500 index was down 137.63 points or 4.4 per cent at 2,978.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 414.29 points or 4.6 per cent at 8,566.48.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.84 cents US compared with an average of 75.15 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was down US$1.64 at US$47.09 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 8.5 cents at US$1.75 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,642.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
