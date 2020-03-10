TORONTO - Canada's main stock index saw a tepid rebound a day after suffering its worst one-day decline in more than 30 years following the promise of fiscal stimulus by the U.S. and other governments and portfolio adjustments by investors.
The S&P/TSX composite index gained as much as 543 points or 3.7 per cent in early trading before the rally fizzled as it teetered with losing ground at midday.
It was up 84.72 points at 14,598.96 in early afternoon trading Tuesday after losing 1,660.78 points on Monday.
U.S. markets experienced a similar early rally with the Dow Jones industrial average climbing as much as 945 points before giving back all the gains and then some for an 1,100-point swing.
By about 1 p.m. ET, the Dow was up one per cent or 243.10 points at 24,094.12. The S&P 500 index was up 34.40 points at 2,780.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.56 points at 8,073.24.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.57 cents US compared with an average of 73.54 cents US on Monday.
Kathryn Del Greco, an investment adviser at TD Wealth Private Investment Advice, said the stock market rallied at the start of trading on the prospect of government action.
U.S. President Donald Trump promised Monday afternoon that he will ask Congress for payroll tax relief and other measures including financial support for airlines and the cruise industry to help support the economy against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Japan also approved a 430 billion yen (US$4.1 billion) package with support for small to medium-sized businesses.
"They're trying to come up with as many sort of direct impact policies to help stimulate and just sort of quell the sense of urgency that's developing on this topic," Del Greco said in an interview.
While markets are trying to anticipate the impact of the virus on corporate earnings, it's difficult to quantify until the virus has peaked.
"So you get these wild price swings of various viewpoints coming in as to how far this is going to go," she said. "Will this virus lead to a recession? It's still too early to say that."
Markets also moved Tuesday as investors, including those guided by algorithmic trading programs, were repositioning their portfolios.
"You're definitely seeing portfolios adjusted to reflect the new world that we're living in," Del Greco said.
Crude oil prices partially recovered from their huge decrease and that helped Canadian energy producers offset some of the massive declines they saw Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. gained 8.4 per cent after losing 51.6 per cent on Monday when the capped energy index lost more than 27 per cent.
The decrease in oil prices were ignited by a price war after Russia refused over the weekend to roll back production and Saudi Arabia responded by vowing to ramp up output.
The drop rattled already jittery markets that had been under pressure due to concerns about the economic impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus that began in China.
The April crude contract was up US$2.76 at US$33.89 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$1.91 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$21.40 at US$1,654.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.25 cents at US$2.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
