TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed in positive territory on an abbreviated Christmas Eve trading day.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 30.31 points at 17,623.88.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.04 points at 30,199.87. The S&P 500 index was up 13.05 points at 3,703.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.62 points at 12,804.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.91 cents US compared with 77.78 cents US on Wednesday.
The February crude oil contract was up seven cents at US$48.19 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$5.10 at US$1,883.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent at US$3.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.