TORONTO - Canada's main stock index set a new record high in a broad-based rally led by the key energy and materials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index gained 67.02 points to a record close of 17,925.36.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 115.84 points at 29,348.03. The S&P 500 index was up 15.86 points at 3,386.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.44 points at 9,817.18.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.58 cents US compared with an average of 75.43 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was up US$1.20 at US$53.49 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 2.6 cents at US$1.96 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$8.20 at US$1,611.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.2 of a cent at US$2.61 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
