TORONTO - Canada's main stock index snapped an 11-day winning streak while U.S. stock markets inched up to new highs.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 3.36 points at 17,025.11.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.33 points at 28,036.22. The S&P 500 index was up 1.57 points at 3,122.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.11 points at 8,549.94.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.68 cents US compared with an average of 75.58 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was down 69 cents at US$57.14 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 12.2 cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$3.40 at US$1,471.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.8 cents at US$2.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
