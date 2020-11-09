TORONTO - U.S. stock markets soared to record highs on positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine that bolstered hopes about a global economic recovery.
In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index closed up 193.03 points to 16,475.86.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 834.59 points or 2.95 per cent to 29,157.97. The S&P 500 index climbed 41.06 points to 3,550.50, while the Nasdaq composite index lost 181.45 points to 11,713.78 after reaching a high of 12,108.07.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.10 cents US compared to an average of 76.69 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was up US$3.15 at US$40.29 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 2.9 cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$97.30 at US$1,854.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.2 of a cent at nearly US$3.16 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
