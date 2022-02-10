OTTAWA - An advisory group tasked with recommending how Canada should handle the right to disconnect after work hours was split on whether the country should adopt a legislative requirement for workplaces.
A final report released today by the Right to Disconnect Advisory Committee says unions and non-governmental organizations that were consulted want the country to use legislation to force workplaces to establish a right to disconnect.
They say a voluntary approach will not work because without legislation, workers could be penalized for exercising their right to disconnect and non-unionized workers will have no effective way to push for such a policy.
However, employers consulted by the government favoured a voluntary approach because they felt the Canada Labour Code already has clear guidelines around hours of work and appropriate compensation for after-work tasks.
While the committee was split on whether a legislative approach is needed, it agreed any right to disconnect policy should ensure employers retain the ability to contact workers in emergency situations and to communicate critical health and safety information.
The right to disconnect has been a hot topic since the federal government promised to tackle the issue years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic put it in the spotlight once more as Canadians found themselves working longer hours from home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.
