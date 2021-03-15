MONTREAL - Via Rail unionized employees will receive a two per cent wage increase this year after ratifying two-year tentative agreements.
Unifor Council 4000 represents more than 1,600 Via employees in stations, on board trains, in call centres and in administrative offices.
The two-year agreements that expire Dec. 31 include the wage increase, benefit improvements and a review of some work rules.
Ratification of an agreement for maintenance centre employees has been postponed while the Canada Industrial Relations Board reviews a petition for certification filed in February by the Confederation of National Trade Unions.
Via Rail and Unifor agreed last March to put off negotiations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is a good agreement in truly exceptional times,” stated local union president Dave Kissack.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.
