TORONTO - Canada's main stock index suffered its worst day in nearly two months on worrying COVID-19 cases in China, weaker commodities prices and bond yields reaching their highest levels in several years in anticipation of the Fed hiking interest rates on Wednesday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 281.05 points to 21,180.78.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.05 points at 32,945.24. The S&P 500 index was down 31.20 points at 4,173.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 262.59 per cent or 2.0 per cent at 12,581.22.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.27 cents US compared with 78.62 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down US$6.32 at US$103.01 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.7 cents at US$4.66 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$24.20 at US$1,960.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 10.3 cents at US$4.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
