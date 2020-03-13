The union representing WestJet flight attendants is expecting layoffs of more than 50 per cent of its staff as the number of flight cancellations continues to mount amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
An internal memo sent to union officials and obtained by The Canadian Press says that travellers are rebooking en masse and "our airlines’ well-being has become grave overnight."
"As our crew members face the global health situation head on, we are now seeing members booking off in such massive numbers that the airline operations are quickly becoming unsustainable," the union email reads.
Chris Rauenbusch, president of CUPE 4070 — which represents cabin crews at WestJet and its budget subsidiary Swoop — said that daily conversations with senior management alerted him to the "severe" situation.
"Basically all new bookings are drying up," he said. "It’s literally changing by the hour."
As recently as Wednesday, job reductions of only 12 per cent seemed likely, he said, a number that matches WestJet's recent forecasts.
Since then, however, the U.S. has implemented a ban on most travel from Europe; business trips, large gatherings and daily commutes have dropped off; and institutions from the National Hockey League to Broadway have suspended their seasons.
Rauenbusch said one flight from Vancouver to Los Angeles this morning that had booked 150 passengers closed its doors with just 12 on board.
He said the full impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic is just starting to sink in.
"We've tried to communicate the gravity of the situation," he said. "I’m not sure reality has set in yet."
WestJet did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The Calgary-based company said earlier this week that flight reductions may hit its domestic, transatlantic and vacation destinations as well as trips to the U.S.
Other cost reduction efforts introduced this include a company-wide hiring freeze and voluntary leave options.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.
