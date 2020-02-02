BY IAN PATTISON
Three topics to explore today. Let’s start with Thunder Bay city council, who have so far settled on a 2020 budget that will increase property taxes by 2.7 per cent -- 1.9 per cent after factoring in the year’s economic growth. Predictably, no one is happy.
There are always those who want cuts -- unless they affect a program or service that they use. Those are off limits. Add up all the exceptions and you’ve got a recipe for runaway spending.
Council asked administration for a list of every spending cut they could think of in order to try to keep this year’s tax rate manageable. As soon as the list was released, the complaints poured in. Council’s task is a tough one. The tax base is shrinking; the demand for services is not.
We can thank a number of previous councils for this predicament. Boasting of “zero-per-cent tax increases,” those councils claimed to be doing the people’s will. But without new tax revenue, services could only suffer. And as the city’s reserve fund shrank, future ability to catch up was compromised.
That’s why the roads are in such horrible condition. That’s why the city is unable to cope with new demands on social services and police. That’s why the only way to begin to recover is to examine all city spending on the basis that nothing is exempt. That includes staffing which has grown over time while the population has not.
Council will take another crack at the budget proposal next week and no matter what happens, “Your taxes will still go up, but you will be getting less,” as local economist Livio Di Matteo put it.
The city’s hope lies in the program and services review to be completed in June. There, for the first time, will be evidence of what taxpayers are getting for their money and what they can dispense with in order to begin to live comfortably again.
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
A word on the law, and it’s not pleasant.
This week in a Thunder Bay courtroom, a man named Garnet Loon was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a beating death that was particularly brutal. Fueled by a night of drinking, Loon fought another man, knocked him unconscious and hit him repeatedly with a skateboard. But that wasn’t enough. Loon repeatedly stabbed his victim with a fork. Then he left the house, left the man to die over a period of hours or days, no one’s sure.
Is 16 years enough punishment for this crime? Was manslaughter the right charge? It’s not as if Loon hadn’t done this before.
Just before Christmas 2007, during a drinking spree at a Royal Edward Arms apartment, Loon was responsible for the lengthy and violent beating death of an 18-year-old man from Geraldton.
Loon got six years for that killing. He had dozens of prior convictions for violence and threats of violence. And now he’s off to prison for 16 more years, if he serves his whole sentence. That doesn’t sound like enough.
BEACON DIMS
The United States of America, once the world’s beacon of hope, has become one of the world’s most dangerous places. Not dangerous like Syria or South Sudan, but dangerous in the signal that it sends to brutal rulers in those and other places that the watchdog has lost its teeth. People’s trust in the leadership that the U.S. once displayed to the world has been broken.
The United States Senate is failing the world. By opting not to hold President Donald Trump to account for his reckless abandonment of duty, anything goes. The Senate has become a threat to democracy itself.
Trump, whose misbehaviour is breathtaking, is about to be given licence to do just about anything that he wants as his Senate “trial” wraps up. And what he wants is to enrich the rich, ignore the rest and gut any and all progressive legislation.
Worse than Trump even, are his enablers. Men and women elected on an oath to serve the best interests of their country, who know better. From Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on down, Republicans have shown a craven willingness to serve their crackpot master solely to get re-elected and escape his wicked wrath.
McConnell, leader of “the world’s greatest deliberative body,” is doing everything he can to ensure that as little deliberation as possible takes place, David Litt wrote in the Washington Post. McConnell and Trump’s legal team defend the White House order to refuse to hear from relevant witnesses and to release relevant documents. The most basic functions of trial are sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.
To try and get rid of him, Democrats hung their hats on Trump’s infamous bribe of Ukraine’s new leader who would get the U.S. armaments he needed to fend off attacking Russians only if he agreed to a bogus investigation into Trump’s chief rival in this year’s presidential election.
The quid pro pro -- this for that -- is as plain as the nose on sheepish Republicans’ faces. Yet they took orders from the White House to ignore overwhelming evidence of the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
It’s too bad that the House could not have added up and used all the innumerable sins of office and decent behaviour committed by this president. And indeed, the sum total of those sins is largely what is driving Democrats’ attack on Trump. Anything to get him the hell out of office and begin to restore what is left of America’s integrity.
Most Republicans will be back after the next election and so, it appears, will Trump, unless Democrats can coalesce around a presidential candidate with the ability to -- somehow -- get through the thick skulls of Trump supporters that he is not what they think he is. He is not their saviour, he is the very opposite. Trump is the enemy of the people with an army of selfish sycophants behind him.
Woe be tide Americans, not just for the next four years, should Trump get re-elected, but for years after when undoing what he’s done will consume immense time and capital at the expense of good government.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
