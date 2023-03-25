Canadian Pop Duo, Lockyer Boys, return with an explosive and emotional single. FEEL was created with the Canadian hit makers of "Bad Day" by Daniel Powter and "Jumpstart" by These Kids Wear Crowns. It’s their 5th release and is expected to be their largest supported by an Official Music Video filmed in Vancouver.
"We experimented with ‘vacuums' in the song where the track falls to a complete silence, only to suddenly explode into a massive chorus, catching the listener by surprise.” – Will Lockyer
Will and Charlie Lockyer are brothers, singers, producers, and “a duo destined for stardom” - To the Point Music USA. Starting from a young age, the Boys were show-stoppers at festivals, entertaining crowds with harmonies and stage presence far beyond their years.
In 2022, they’ve impressed multiple sold-out venues including opening positions for the Barenaked Ladies, Fefe Dobson, Coney Hatch and more. At just 18 and 20, they have gathered years of experience in the studio working with Grammy-nominated producer Jeff Dawson (Global hit "Bad Day") as well as other acclaimed producers/writers Mikal Blue (One Republic, Colbie Caillat) Brian Howes (Nickelback, Daughtry), Shawn Hook, Scott Helman, and more. With Dawson they released their earliest singles, including a collab with Platinum artist Mathieu Koss in "Make It Up As We Go (feat. Lockyer Boys)".
“Where the music industry is at the moment, this is what we want and this is what we want to hear...I’m in awe of them.” - Jay Kamiraz, TV Judge
