A full list of winners from this year’s 50th anniversary Juno Awards:

Album of the Year: “After Hours” by The Weeknd

Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: JP Saxe

Pop Album of the Year: “Changes” by Justin Bieber

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: “Solid” by Savannah Ré

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee: Jann Arden

Humanitarian Award: The Tragically Hip

MusiCounts Teacher of the Year: Dr. Mary Piercey-Lewis, Inuksuk High School (Iqaluit, Nunavut)

Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes

Rock Album of the Year: “Ruthless” by JJ Wilde

Album Artwork of the Year: Julien Hébert, David Beauchemin, Florence Obrecht, Marc-Étienne Mongrain (“Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,” by Klô Pelgag)

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year: “After Hours” by the Weeknd

Children’s Album of the Year: “Heart Parade” by Splash'N Boots

Breakthrough Group of the Year: Crown Lands

Classical Album of the Year – Vocal or Choral: “Massenet: Thaïs” by Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis Chandos

Group of the Year: Arkells

Music Video of the Year: “No One’s in the Room,” directed by Emma Higgins (song by Jessie Reyez)

Jazz Album of the Year – Solo: “Elegant Traveler” by Jocelyn Gould

Reggae Recording of the Year: “I Pray” by TÖME x Sean Kingston

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year: “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” by Alanis Morissette

Alternative Album of the Year: “Pray For It” by July Talk

World Music Album of the Year: “Espiral” by OKAN

Contemporary Roots Album of the Year: “Bravado” by Rose Cousins

Francophone Album of the Year: “Quand la nuit tombe” by Louis-Jean Cormier

Classical Album of the Year - Large Ensemble: “Ginastera - Bernstein – Moussa” conducted by Kent Nagano

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year: “With You” by Sammy Jackson

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year: “North Star Calling” by Leela Gilday

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year: WondaGurl

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year: “The Way” by Shawna Cain

Songwriter of the Year: The Weeknd

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year: “Abyss Unleash” by The Archers Napalm*Sony

Jazz Album of the Year – Group: “The reMission” by Andy Milne and Unison

Blues Album of the Year: “Church House Blues” by Crystal Shawanda

Classical Album of the Year – Solo or Chamber: “MOSAÏQUE” by Ensemble Made In Canada

Recording Engineer of the Year: Serban Ghenea (“Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd; “Positions,” Ariana Grande)

Instrumental Album of the Year: “Movements III” by Blitz//Berlin Wax

Classical Composition of the Year: “Violin Concerto ‘Adrano’” by Samy Moussa

Electronic Album of the Year: “Suddenly” by Caribou

Single of the Year: “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Traditional Roots Album of the Year: “Bet On Love” by Pharis & Jason Romero

International Album of the Year: “Fine Line” by Harry Styles

Adult Alternative Album of the Year: “Sad Hunk” by Bahamas

Comedy Album of the Year: “Horse Power” by Jacob Samuel

Country Album of the Year: “The Lemonade Stand” by Tenille Townes

Dance Recording of the Year: “Bubba” by Kaytranada

Rap Recording of the Year: “Elements Vol. 1” by Tobi

