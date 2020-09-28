A list of winners at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast on Sunday:
Entertainer of the Year Dallas Smith Single of the Year "Keep it Simple" by James Barker Band
Album of the Year "Now or Never" by Brett Kissel
Group or Duo of the Year The Washboard Union
Rising Star Tenille Arts
Male Artist of the Year Brett Kissel
Female Artist of the Year Tenille Townes
Fans' Choice Brett Kissel
This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 27, 2020.
