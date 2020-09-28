A list of winners at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast on Sunday:

Entertainer of the Year Dallas Smith Single of the Year "Keep it Simple" by James Barker Band

Album of the Year "Now or Never" by Brett Kissel

Group or Duo of the Year The Washboard Union

Rising Star Tenille Arts

Male Artist of the Year Brett Kissel

Female Artist of the Year Tenille Townes

Fans' Choice Brett Kissel

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

