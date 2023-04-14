TORONTO - The Canadian Screen Awards celebrated the best in homegrown television with an in-person gala on Friday. A look at some of the winners:
Best comedy series – “Sort Of,” CBC
Best drama series – “The Porter,” CBC
Best lead performer, comedy – Bilal Baig, “Sort Of”
Best lead performer, drama – Hamza Haq, “Transplant,” CTV
Best lead performer, TV movie – Martha Henry, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women,” CBC
Best supporting performer, comedy – Ennis Esmer, “Children Ruin Everything,” CTV
Best supporting performer, drama – Christopher Plummer, “Departure,” Global
Best guest performer, comedy – Amanda Brugel, “Sort Of,” CBC
Best guest performer, drama – Alfre Woodard, “The Porter,” CBC
Best live entertainment special – “The 2022 Juno Awards,” CBC
Best host, live entertainment special – Simu Liu, “The 2022 Juno Awards,” CBC
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.