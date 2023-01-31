Here's a look at the Juno Awards nominees in some of the key categories:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Michael Bublé
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Bite Me" — Avril Lavigne
"Flowers Need Rain" — Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx
"When You’re Gone" — Shawn Mendes
"She’s All I Wanna Be" — Tate McRae
"Sacrifice" — The Weeknd
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Who Hurt You?" — Ali Gatie
"Love Sux" — Avril Lavigne
"Demons Protected By Angels" — Nav
"I Used to Think I Could Fly" — Tate McRae
"Dawn FM" — The Weeknd
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Arcade Fire
Arkells
Billy Talent
Metric
The Reklaws
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dax
Devon Cole
Preston Pablo
RealestK
Rêve
TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE (to be voted on by viewers)
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
MacKenzie Porter
Preston Pablo
Rêve
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Reklaws
The Weeknd
Tyler Shaw
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.
