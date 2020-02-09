TORONTO - From animation to short-film directing and sound mixing — Canada will be well represented at tonight's Oscars.
Writer-director Dean DeBlois of Aylmer, Que., is up for best animated feature for "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World."
Vancouver-born production designer Dennis Gassner is in contention for his work on "1917."
Toronto-based Sami Khan has a chance as co-director on the documentary short "St. Louis Superman."
In the category of best sound mixing for "Ford v Ferrari" is David Giammarco of Welland, Ont., and Paul Massey, who spent his early career in Toronto.
And two directors from Quebec are in contention for best live action short: Meryam Joobeur for "Brotherhood" and Delphine Girard for "A Sister."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.
