TENNESSEE BOY, 11, GETS NEW MECHANICAL HANDS FOR CHRISTMAS
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee boy born without functioning hands asked Santa for a new pair last year, and his community came together this Christmas to make the gift possible. The Leaf-Chronicle reports 11-year-old Gavin Sumner was gifted his new prosthetic hands Monday at the Montgomery County Mayor's Office during a ceremony he didn't know was organized just for him. When met with Gavin's request last year, his mom posted a plea for help on Facebook that was answered by Bedstone Creative in Clarksville. The local IT company that specializes in 3D printing and prototypes for businesses decided to fund the entire project.
MICHIGAN WOMAN GETS KIDNEY FROM HUSBAND ON CHRISTMAS EVE
DETROIT (AP) — Here's a Christmas gift you'd never forget: a kidney. WOOD-TV reports that doctors in Detroit removed a kidney from Logan Bosselaar on Christmas Eve and transplanted it to his wife, Vanessa. They live in the Grand Rapids area. The surgery had been in the works for weeks. Doctors were surprised that Logan was a perfect transplant match for his 24-year-old wife, who has a serious kidney disease. Vanessa says her husband is “now a piece of me.”
N CAROLINA COUPLE CALL 911 ON VACUUM THOUGHT TO BE INTRUDER
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple awoke just after midnight on Christmas to the sounds of clanking coming from their first floor. In a panic, they hid in a closet and called 911 to report a possible home intrusion. WGHP-TV reports responding Forsyth County deputies searched the home and found a robot vacuum clanking about. Homeowner Thomas Milam says the couple had the vacuum for only about two days.
RURAL NEBRASKA WOMAN COLLECTS 9,000-PLUS SANTA ITEMS IN HOME
EUSTIS, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska woman is known in her small town as “The Santa Lady.” The North Platte Telegraph reports that Nancy Laier has collected more than 9,000 items related to jolly old Saint Nick over 50-plus years. Santa items fill both floors and every room of her home in Eustis about 165 miles west of Lincoln. She gives tours but asks that visitors call in advance to make sure she's home. Many items in her collection are life-sized. A lot are animated and produce various sounds. She said she found a lot of items when others threw them away.
FLORIDA WAITRESS RECEIVES $2,000 TIP ON CHRISTMAS EVE
A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars with whom she had shared her financial woes. Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount Tuesday. Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years. Last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner on Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip.
HE BOUGHT CHRISTMAS DINNER FIXINGS - AND A $250K SCRATCH-OFF
MINT HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has won a $250,000 in a scratch-off lottery ticket after stopping by the grocery store to buy some fixings for Christmas dinner. North Carolina lottery officials said in a statement that Michael Rosenbrock claimed his prize on Monday. Rosenbrock said he was hosting the family this year and wanted to make sure he had all he needed for the holiday meal. That included "ham, meatballs, stuffing, the whole shebang.” He ended up with an extra $176,876 after taxes. Rosenbrock said the money will help him fulfil his dream of starting a non-profit.
OFFICER SHOWS COMPASSION AFTER CITING WOMAN FOR TAKING FOOD
WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota police officer who cited a 61-year-old widow for trying to steal groceries from a Walmart had a change of heart when he realized she was caring for numerous children and was desperate. After citing the woman for shoplifting a few days before Thanksgiving, Woodbury Officer Bryan Wagner looked further into her story and found her story checked out. He tore up the ticket and went to a local food pantry, which loaded his squad car with food for the family. When he dropped it off, Lindgren was overcome with gratitude. She calls Wagner her “hero.”
GROUP ANNOUNCES PLANS TO OPEN JEEP MUSEUM IN TOLEDO IN 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A museum devoted to the Jeep is expected to open in Toledo in 2022. The Jeep Experience museum will have interactive exhibits, and the team behind it plans to model the facility around the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The group anticipates about 250,000 visitors a year and believes it will attract international tourism. The project is expected to cost $40 million. Various Jeep models have been manufactured in Toledo since the 1940s. A model of the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator are currently made at Toledo's Fiat Chrysler plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.