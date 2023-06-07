TORONTO - American poet Roger Reeves has won the Griffin Poetry Prize for "Best Barbarian"
He took home the $130,000 award at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday evening.
Reeves is also the recipient of a Whiting Award and a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship.
The Griffin judges praise "Best Barbarian" for charting "the ruptures and violences enacted across time and space — particularly against Black humanity — while leaning always toward beauty."
This is the first year the Griffin Poetry Prize has combined its categories for homegrown and international poets into a single global purse.
The other shortlisted works, which each receive $10,000, are "The Hurting Kind" by Ada Limón, "The Threshold" by Egyptian-Canadian Iman Mersal and translated by Robyn Creswell, "Exculpatory Lilies" by British Columbia-based writer Susan Musgrave and "Time Is a Mother" by Ocean Vuong.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.
