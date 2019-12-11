TORONTO - The organization behind the Toronto International Film Festival has released its annual top 10 list of the year's best Canadian features and shorts, half of which are directed or co-directed by women.
Among the 10 features on the 2019 TIFF list is the drama "Antigone" by Quebec writer-director Sophie Deraspe, which is Canada's entry in the 2020 Oscar race for best international feature.
Also there is "Matthias et Maxime," a French-language independent drama from Quebec's Xavier Dolan, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
Organizers say three of the top 10 features are directorial debuts and four are by Indigenous filmmakers.
TIFF's programming team compiled the features list, in collaboration with the Vancouver Film Critics Circle and the Association quebecoise des critiques de cinema.
The list of features also includes:
— "And the Birds Rained Down" ("Il pleuvait des oiseaux") by Louise Archambault
— "Anne at 13,000 ft" by Kazik Radwanski
— "Black Conflux" from Nicole Dorsey
— "The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open" by Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn
— "Murmur" by Heather Young
— "One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk" by Zacharias Kunuk
— "The Twentieth Century" by Matthew Rankin
— "White Lie" by Calvin Thomas and Yonah Lewis
Here's the list of top 10 Canadian shorts of 2019, which will screen at TIFF Bell Lightbox in a programme format on Jan. 26:
— "Acadiana" by Guillaume Fournier, Samuel Matteau, and Yannick Nolin
— "Cityscape" by Michael Snow
— "Delphine" by Chloe Robichaud
— "Docking" by Trevor Anderson
— "I Am in the World as Free and Slender as a Deer on a Plain" by Sofia Banzhaf
— "Jarvik" by Emilie Mannering
— "No Crying At The Dinner Table" by Carol Nguyen
— "The Physics of Sorrow" ("Physique de la tristesse") by Theodore Ushev
— "Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experiences As They Come To You" by Brandon Cronenberg
— "Throat Singing in Kangirsuk" ("Katatjatuuk Kangirsumi") by Eva Kaukai and Manon Chamberland
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.
