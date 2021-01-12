Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher
1. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn - 9780063045118 - (Avon)
2. American Traitor by Brad Taylor - 9780062886088 - (William Morrow)
3. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424037 - (Avon)
4. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn - 9780062424075 - (Avon)
5. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424105 - (Avon)
6. Neighbors by Danielle Steel - 9781984821386 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic) by Charles Soule - 9780593157725 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta - 9781501166754 - (Simon & Schuster)
9. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn - 9780062424112 - (Avon)
10. The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher - 9781488076749 - (Graydon House Books)
