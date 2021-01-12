Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn - 9780063045118 - (Avon)

2. American Traitor by Brad Taylor - 9780062886088 - (William Morrow)

3. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424037 - (Avon)

4. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn - 9780062424075 - (Avon)

5. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424105 - (Avon)

6. Neighbors by Danielle Steel - 9781984821386 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic) by Charles Soule - 9780593157725 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta - 9781501166754 - (Simon & Schuster)

9. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn - 9780062424112 - (Avon)

10. The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher - 9781488076749 - (Graydon House Books)

