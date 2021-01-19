Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn - 9780063045118 - (Avon)

2. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424105 - (Avon)

3. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424037 - (Avon)

4. The Scorpion’s Tail by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781538747292 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn - 9780062424075 - (Avon)

6. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn - 9780062424112 - (Avon)

7. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn - 9780062424082 - (Avon)

8. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn - 9780062424136 - (Avon)

9. Daylight by David Baldacci - 9781538761687 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher - 9781488076749 - (Graydon House Books)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you