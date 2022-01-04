Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Home Painter - Fill Puzzle, 雨妍 林

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Rocket League Sideswipe, Rocket League Sideswipe

6. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

7. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

8. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

