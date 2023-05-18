Lawyer Ryan Manucha has won this year's Donner Prize for his book on interprovincial trade.
"Booze, Cigarettes and Constitutional Dust-Ups: Canada’s Quest for Interprovincial Free Trade" was named Canada's best public policy book.
The award, typically worth $30,000, was doubled to $60,000 this year for the prize's 25th anniversary.
Jurors praised Manucha's book for "making internal free trade lively."
The shortlisted authors, who each receive $7,500, include Joseph Heath for "Cooperation and Social Justice" and John Lorinc for "Dream States: Smart Cities, Technology, and the Pursuit of Urban Utopias."
Also on the short list were "The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future" by Stephen Poloz and "Canadian Policing: Why and How It Must Change" by Kent Roach.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.
