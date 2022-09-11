TORONTO - Pop sensation Harry Styles picked up a trophy for his turn to acting at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards gala.
Styles took to the stage Sunday alongside "My Policeman" co-stars Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett to accept a TIFF Tribute Award for their ensemble performance in the period romance.
"Thank you so much to everyone here on behalf of all of us for this wonderful, wonderful award," Styles told the glittering crowd gathered at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York Hotel.
"I think we all loved working on this film so much and we hope you enjoy it."
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes was also among the early honourees, accepting the TIFF Ebert Director Award. Mendes' love letter to cinema "Empire of Light" is playing the festival.
Mendes's feature debut, "American Beauty," played at TIFF in 1999, launching it on a trajectory to win several Academy Awards.
"I'm thrilled to be back and even more thrilled to be being given a completely unnecessary prize," Mendes said with a laugh on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser was set to be honoured later in the evening with a performance award for his leading role in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
Sunday's fundraiser hailed the return of TIFF's in-person star power, counting actor Michelle Yeoh among the celebrities who walked the red carpet.
The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star dressed up to the nines to accept the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, which recognizes a leader in the film industry who has championed women throughout their career.
Legendary Cree artist and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie, the subject of the documentary "Carry It On," was also on hand to receive the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. The honour recognizes leadership in uniting social impact and cinema.
Canadian directors Sarah Polley and Jason Reitman and English actor Olivia Colman were among the presenters slated to toast this year's awards recipients.
Launched in 2019, the Tribute Awards celebrate the film industry's "outstanding contributors" and raise funds for TIFF's year-round programs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022.
