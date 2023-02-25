Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent has died at the age of 92, his friend actor Mark Critch has confirmed in a phone interview with The Canadian Press.
The Newfoundland native has been a household name in Canada for decades, known for his many appearances on stage and screen.
Critch says he will miss Pinsent as a mentor, friend, hero and "giant colossus of Canadian entertainment."
Born in Grand Falls, N.L., in 1930, Pinsent was the youngest of six children born to Stephen Pinsent, a paper mill worker and cobbler, and his wife, Flossie.
Pinsent's career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in the film “Away From Her."
The adored actor became known internationally after his Genie Award-winning turn as Grant in Sarah Polley's acclaimed directorial debut.
