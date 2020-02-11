Canadian classical musician Angela Hewitt says she's devastated after her prized Fazioli piano was destroyed during a move.
Hewitt shared the news in a Facebook post on Sunday as she reeled from the accident that wrecked her beloved instrument 10 days earlier.
The virtuoso says she had just wrapped up a recording session in Berlin when the movers come into the control room to tell her they had dropped the piano.
Hewitt says Italian engineer Paolo Fazioli inspected the hand-made, four-pedal piano and deemed it "not salvageable."
The Ottawa-born artist declined a request for an interview, citing an ongoing insurance process.
Manuel Bernaschek, president of Showcase Pianos, says Fazioli is the preferred brand of some of the world's top musicians. He says prices at the B.C. dealer start at $140,000 and can increase dramatically with customizations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.
