Canadian writer David West Read has been nominated for a Tony Award for "& Juliet."
He's up for best book for "& Juliet," a jukebox musical that reimagines the end of Romeo and Juliet.
The show, which spotlights Swedish songwriter Max Martin's megahits, is also nominated for best musical.
In the comedy musical, Juliet not only survives, but she quickly rebounds from the loss of Romeo and takes off to Paris for a fresh start.
The journey is set to 30 familiar tunes, including six from the Backstreet Boys and five from Britney Spears.
The Tony Awards will air live on June 11 this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
