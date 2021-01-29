TORONTO - Canada's public broadcaster says it is cancelling Indigenous TV series "Trickster," after co-creator Michelle Latimer became embroiled in a controversy over her claimed ancestry.
The CBC says it held "many conversations" with the show's producers, writers, actors, and Eden Robinson, the author of the books on which it was based. A CBC spokesman says Latimer, who resigned from the series in December, was not involved in those conversations.
"Fully respecting everyone’s perspective, season two will not move forward as planned unfortunately," the corporation said in a statement Friday.
Shot largely in North Bay, Ont., "Trickster" is a mythical story starring Joel Oulette as an Indigenous teen dealing with a dysfunctional family and visions of "strange things."
The show debuted to much buzz last fall and became a lightning rod of attention after a CBC News investigation in December challenged Latimer's self-identification as Indigenous. The Toronto-based director-producer had said she was of Algonquin, Metis, and French heritage, from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg and Maniwaki area in Quebec.
Latimer has been a prominent voice in the Indigenous filmmaking community, with prizes for her documentary "Inconvenient Indian" and a reputation for supporting young Indigenous filmmakers.
But the sudden revelation led her to issue a statement saying she "made a mistake" in naming Kitigan Zibi as her family’s community before verifying the linkage. She said she had contacted elders and community historians to receive guidance and obtain verification.
Questions persisted about whether Latimer had misled Indigenous colleagues and shortly after the CBC report, "Trickster" co-creator Tony Elliott and consultant Danis Goulet resigned from the project. Within days Latimer had left her role on the series as well.
The fate of "Trickster" hung in the balance into the new year, as concerns were raised over whether show's reputation had become irreparably tarnished.
Fans of "Trickster" expressed disappointment with CBC's decision through social media on Friday. Some questioned whether it was the right call to scrap the most prominent Indigenous TV series in recent memory and a place where Indigenous crew members could get valuable experience.
The CBC declined an interview request Friday.
While "Trickster" wasn't a ratings smash in Canada, its audience grew through on-demand viewings after its original airdate, and conversations stoked by its presence on TV marked a symbolic cultural milestone.
"Trickster" was picked up by U.S. channel CW and began airing in January, while broadcasters in the United Kingdom and Australia also carried the first season.
"Son of a Trickster" author Robinson said seeing a young, Indigenous cast "soar" was "one of the best parts of 2020" for her.
"The outpouring of support for the first season was magical," the British Columbia-based Haisla and Heiltsuk writer said in a statement.
"I’m deeply grateful that CBC and Sienna respect this situation. It gives me hope that future collaborations with Indigenous creatives can be done with care and integrity."
CBC said the "Trickster" cancellation doesn't sway its commitment to Indigenous stories, and that eight other scripted projects are currently in development.
A statement from Latimer, issued after the "Trickster" cancellation, said seeing the world of the series realized on screen was "one of the greatest joys" of her life.
"I was not involved in the decision that was announced today and am sad to hear that season 2 has been cancelled," she said in the statement issued Friday.
"I am incredibly proud of the entire team that worked so hard to bring 'Trickster' to life and I will forever be grateful to the cast and crew that poured their hearts and souls into its creation."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.
