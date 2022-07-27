TORONTO - The Canadian Country Music Association Awards is tweaking the nominations in two categories this year — giving additional nods to MacKenzie Porter and the Reklaws.
Organizers behind the country music bash say they're making the changes after a review of eligibility-period data. A representative for the CCMA Awards was not immediately able to provide additional details.
The change means Porter has picked up a nomination for female artist of the year, putting her in the company of Tenille Arts, Lindsay Ell, Robyn Ottolini, Meghan Patrick and Tenille Townes.
Sibling duo the Reklaws landed themselves a spot in the fan choice award category, alongside 10 other acts that include Brett Kissel, Dean Brody, Dallas Smith, High Valley and the James Barker Band.
Porter is now in the running for three awards, with the other two for songwriter and her special guest appearance in the "Pure Country Top 50 of 2021" show, which is up for country music program or special of the year.
The Reklaws also count three nominations in total, including their previously announced group or duo and interactive artist of the year nods.
Leading this year is Nashville-based Alberta native Townes who holds seven nominations. The show takes place Sept. 11 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary and broadcast live on Global.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.
