NEW YORK - In a story published April 6, 2020 about a celebrity doctor’s apology for playing down the coronavirus, The Associated Press gave an inaccurate description of one of the people quoted, Sharyl Attkisson. Attkisson is an investigative reporter and managing editor who hosts the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Sunday-morning show “Full Measure.” She wrote a piece about alleged news media bias against conservatives for “Just the News,” a website created by John Solomon, the former AP reporter known for attempts to uncover wrongdoing in Ukraine by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In an email, she has disputed AP’s description of her as a conservative columnist.
Clarification: Virus Outbreak-Videos story
Clarification: Virus Outbreak-Videos story
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Doctor’s family endures racism at stores
- Factory to produce ventilators by end of month
- RCMP says it will enforce the Quarantine Act if people don't self-isolate
- Parents should respect custody arrangements during COVID-19 pandemic: Ont. courts
- Community could be doing more to curb spread of COVID-19: doctor
- Travel industry facing hardship
- More cases turn up in Dryden
- Suitable types of pet foods will be considered for recipients
- Hospital staffer has COVID-19
- First Nation keeps guard up
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Clarification: Virus Outbreak-Videos story
- 'Heartbreaking' report shows virus ravaging NY nursing homes
- Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told
- Legault takes 'full responsibility' for shortages in struggling care homes
- NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15
- B.C. rights groups demand action following inmate's death related to COVID-19
- A look at some of the Canadians who have lost their lives to COVID 19
- National rental subsidy needed to avoid mass evictions: advocates
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.