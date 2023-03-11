TORONTO - Country singer Tenille Townes and alternative-rock band the Sadies were among the early winners at Saturday night's pre-telecast Juno Awards celebration.
The Grande Prairie, Alta.-raised Townes earned her second career Juno with "Masquerades," named country album of the year at the industry event, which is streaming live on YouTube and CBC Gem from the Edmonton Convention Centre.
Townes reflected on how the reality of her win sank in differently this year. Her first Juno came during the height of the pandemic when the awards show was virtual, which meant she watched the show from a laptop at home.
“It definitely feels real on a whole other level,” she said.
“Being able to land here and celebrate this with the community of Canadian music is something that really means a lot.”
Toronto band the Sadies marked a bittersweet victory as "Colder Streams" won the adult alternative album award. The record was their last with singer and guitarist Dallas Good, who died last year at 48.
"It's a strange feeling under the circumstances," Travis Good, his brother and band mate, explained as he held back tears.
"I was super excited and the moment they called our name I thought I was going to start crying. I felt overwhelmingly sad."
Offering a more upbeat moment, 14-year-old performer Kairo McLean took a victory lap after making history as the youngest winner for the reggae recording Juno last year.
He shared his second Juno with Kirk Diamond and Finn for the song "Reggae Party."
"These guys are the ones who set the pace," McLean said in a tip of the hat to his elder collaborators.
Montreal singer Rêve won dance recording of the year for her hit single "CTRL + ALT + DEL," a recognition she called both inspiring and a signal to keep making music.
"I've cycled (through) everything, from the service industry to interesting writing jobs," she reflected.
"Everything was a means to an end because this was my passion."
More than 40 Juno categories are handed out at the Juno Opening Night Awards, co-hosted by "Run the Burbs" star Andrew Phung and CBC Music's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe.
Other winners included Digging Roots, which scored the contemporary Indigenous artist or group award, while the Bearhead Sisters were named traditional Indigenous artist or group.
Toronto singer the Weeknd holds a leading six Juno nominations, with four of those categories set to be handed out tonight, including contemporary R&B recording, artist and single of the year.
Tied with five nods this year are Napanee, Ont., pop princess Avril Lavigne and Calgary newcomer Tate McRae. They'll compete with each other in two of those categories tonight — single and pop album of the year.
The headline Juno Awards show airs live on CBC and CBC Gem on Monday, hosted by Simu Liu with performances from Tate McRae, Tenille Townes and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback.
--
Listen to a playlist of 2023 Juno Award nominees on Spotify: https://bit.ly/CPJunos2023
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.