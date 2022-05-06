Canadian "Jeopardy" champion Mattea Roach has come to the end of a winning streak that put her in the TV show's Hall of Fame.
After 23 wins, the 23-year-old law school tutor fell short on tonight's episode by just one dollar.
Her final score was $15,599, to the winner's $15,600.
She hasthe fifth-longest win streak and the fifth-highest earnings in the show's regular season with a total haul of US$560,983.
Roach lives in Toronto, but she has said on the show that she spent her childhood and part of her adolescence in Halifax, and has also lived in Calgary and Moncton, N.B.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.