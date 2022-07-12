Martin Short, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen are among the Canadians in the running at this year's Emmy Awards.

Hamilton-born Short picked up a nod for lead actor in a comedy series for "Only Murders in the Building," where he'll compete against his co-star Steve Martin.

Nepean, Ont. native Oh is in the running for lead actress in a drama series for "Killing Eve," her fourth time receiving a nomination in the category for that show.

And Vancouver-raised Rogen is nominated for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Pam & Tommy," a show that revolves around the leak of Pamela Anderson's sex tape.

The Emmys air Sept. 12 on CTV.

More coming.

