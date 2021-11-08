TORONTO - Omar El Akkad is this year's winner of the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
The Egyptian-Canadian author and journalist received the honour at a Toronto gala for the novel "What Strange Paradise,'' published by McClelland & Stewart.
TORONTO - Omar El Akkad is this year's winner of the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
The Egyptian-Canadian author and journalist received the honour at a Toronto gala for the novel "What Strange Paradise,'' published by McClelland & Stewart.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.