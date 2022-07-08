TORONTO - Rogers Centre says the tour stop by The Weeknd in Toronto has been postponed to a later date due to service outages affecting operations at the venue.

It says information on a new show date will be shared as soon as possible.

Rogers Centre says all tickets will be honoured for the new date and apologizes for the inconvenience.

