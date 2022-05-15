Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 51st annual Juno Awards:

- Rap Album/EP of the year: "Stock Exchange,'' Haviah Mighty

- Group of the year: Arkells

- Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Deborah Cox

- International Achievement Award: Shawn Mendes

- Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Jessia

- Album of the Year: "Phoenix," Charlotte Cardin

- TikTok Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.