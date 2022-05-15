Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 51st annual Juno Awards:
- Rap Album/EP of the year: "Stock Exchange,'' Haviah Mighty
- Group of the year: Arkells
- Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Deborah Cox
- International Achievement Award: Shawn Mendes
- Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Jessia
- Album of the Year: "Phoenix," Charlotte Cardin
- TikTok Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.
