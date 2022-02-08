Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has scored an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay for his work on "Dune" and is up for a best film trophy for producing the sci-fi epic.
The Montreal-based writer-director has said the novel was a key fixture of his youth, when he devoured sci-fi comics and dreamt of becoming a filmmaker.
Meanwhile, Canadian costume designer Luis Sequeira has snagged an Oscar nomination for "Nightmare Alley."
The Toronto-born designer is a longtime collaborator of director Guillermo del Toro's.
The nominations were announced this morning, and include nominations for Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau for production design, and the National Film Board co-production "Affairs of the Art" for best animated short.
The 94th annual Academy Awards will air on March 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.